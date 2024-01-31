What a pause in UNRWA funding means for Palestinians in Gaza

Juliette Touma, director of communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, joins us to discuss what the pause in funding by the U.S. and other nations means for Palestinians in Gaza and the allegations against 12 of the agency’s employees accused of participating in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

