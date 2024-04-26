Animal abuse of a wolf is being investigated in Wyoming

The story of a man in Wyoming who allegedly tortured and killed a wolf, then walked away with a fine, is drawing outrage from around the world. The Sublette County District Attorney says an investigation is underway.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd learns more context with Rob Wallace, the Wyoming governor’s chief of staff in 1995 when wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone who recently oversaw the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Trump administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

