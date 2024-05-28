© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
Looking back on 20 years of same-sex marriage

WAMU 88.5 | By Emilce Quiroz
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT

In 2004 Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage after the state’s Supreme Court found that their Constitution could no longer exclude same-sex couples from civil marriage rights. That watershed decision from Goodridge vs. Department of Health paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights across the country, which eventually saw same-sex marriage federally legalized in 2015. Since then, more than 700,000 same-sex couples have married across the country.

But what prompted the fight for same-sex marriage in the first place? And where does the fight for equal rights under the law stand today?

 

Editors note: In the live taping of this episode, we incorrectly state that Mary Bonauto works for GLAAD but she works for GLAD Legal Advocates and Defenders.

Emilce Quiroz
