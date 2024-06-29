© 2024 KGOU
If You Can Keep It: The end of the Supreme Court's term

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published June 29, 2024 at 9:20 AM CDT
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, center left, speaks as the justices pose for official portraits in Washington, D.C.
Going into the beginning of July, we take stock of the Supreme Court’s recent term, including a rush of a dozen cases it released in the last week.

The Supreme Court considered controversial topics this summer, including Donald Trump and presidential immunity, charges against Jan. 6 rioters, emergency abortion care, gun rights for people with a history of domestic violence, interactions between the government and social media companies, and the discretion that federal agencies can have in implementing laws.

As part of our weekly politics series “If You Can Keep It,” we hear from our legal experts about what the court’s decisions mean for the country and for the stakes of this election.

Michael Falero
