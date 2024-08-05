Oklahoma cannabis officials shut down Ardmore farm

Graves Farm Organics was suspended for failing to meet state testing requirements and other violations endangering public health and safety.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority inspected the processor’s facility on July 29. Following the inspection, OMMA issued an Emergency Order of Summary Suspension and Embargo.

During the inspection, OMMA discovered unsanitary and unsafe conditions for the processing of medical marijuana products. OMMA identified containers of untagged and untraceable wholesale medical marijuana products. Graves Farm Organics violated state law by creating production batches, testing the production batches, creating more products and increasing the production batches after testing.

Adria Berry, OMMA Executive Director, wrote in a press release that this disregard of the law endangers public health and safety.

“We work diligently behind the scenes so patients can trust the marijuana they purchase at dispensaries has been properly tested and is safe for consumption. Regulations are in place for a reason — when operators cut corners, patients suffer,” Berry wrote.

Graves Farm products could be found around the state.

The suspension comes two months after OMMA issued a recall on products produced by Graves Farm Organics due to pesticide contamination. This was the second recall of Graves Farm’s products in less than a year.

