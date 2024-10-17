Norman residents submit over 11,000 signatures for entertainment district petition; nearly double amount needed

Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development announced it received over 11,000 petition signatures, nearly double the amount required to send the Rock Creek Entertainment District to a public vote at city hall on Thursday morning.

Rob Norman, a founding member of ORED and attorney for Cheek & Falcone, said petitioners gathered 11,602 signatures in 30 days, surpassing the 6,098 required by law. The petition intends to create a referendum to turn the entertainment district — which was approved by Norman City Council 5-4 after 1 a.m. on Sept. 18 — to the public.

“Unlike some other political campaign races, unlike initiative petitions on the statewide level, we didn't have months or years to organize this first and pile up money and pile up votes,” Norman said.

Norman said residents would now be able to vote on the district on Feb. 11, during the next regular municipal election.

“Again, this is about if people want this arena and project plan with the TIF financing,” Norman said. “If people want this arena and project plan with the TIF financing, they can vote ‘yes.’ However, if they do not want this arena and project plan where it is and with the particular plan of TIF financing chosen, we have done our job to give you an opportunity to express your will and vote ‘no.’”

Dozens of petitioners, residents and volunteers for ORED were present at city hall, along with Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman. After announcing the signature count, ORED submitted 11 boxes of signatures to the city.

Russell Rice, a founding member and organizer for ORED, urged residents to vote, citing the tax increment financing model of the district.

Council’s vote to approve the Rock Creek Entertainment District created two TIF districts in the University North Park area, which allocate tax revenue generated within an area to economic development. According to the city, the two TIFs would allocate 100% of tax revenue in the district to project services and debt over 25 years up to $600 million.

“I'm not anti-arena, I'm not anti-growth, I'm anti-TIF. It's like a child went into their parents’ wallet and took money without asking,” Rice said. “Demand change to the system that keeps extracting wealth from the poor and who lets humans sleep outside when the buildings are empty every night, it forces a turnpike down our throats and makes us rearrange businesses. … The power is ours. We're going to use it.”

Pam Post, another proponent of the petition, said the TIF model would take money from city services, including the Norman Police Department.

“They sit here and talk about how this is for economic development, but yet they will not be able to provide services for the city because they are diverting up to $600 million of our city sales tax from the general revenue fund into the pockets of developers,” Post said.

Following submission, City Clerk Brenda Hall will count the signatures and publish a legal notice of the petition’s sufficiency or insufficiency, according to Oklahoma law. During this process, Norman residents have 10 days to protest the petition in district court.

According to Norman, the city could issue a signature challenge or challenge the gist of the petition.

“(A signature challenge) becomes commonplace in high stakes things like this,” Norman said. “I'm sure they will be evaluating our signatures to determine whether to make a signature challenge.”

Last month, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. told OU Daily editors he believed community members had the right to overturn the council’s decision, but he hoped the decision would prevail.

“They want to try and overturn it, they can try to overturn it,” Harroz said. “I obviously think that's not in the best interest of the city, but they think otherwise. So we'll see what that shakes out.”

Harroz said the entertainment district represents opportunity and change for Norman.

“People don't like change,” Harroz said. “They want to criticize change, but that assumes that where you stand, if you don't change, will be the same tomorrow as it is today.”

OU Daily reached out to OU Marketing and Communications for comment with a deadline of 3 p.m. This article will be updated when that statement is received.

ORED filed the petition on Sept. 20 and set up six petition sites across Norman, including at Yellow Dog Coffee Company, STASH, Green Feather Book Company, Alameda Market & Tackle, B & B Liquor Market and Westside Library.

