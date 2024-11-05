© 2024 KGOU
Judy Love, co-founder of Love's Travel Stops, dead at 87

By Katie Hallum,
OPMX
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:16 PM CST
Well-known Oklahoma City philanthropist Judy Love died Tuesday at 87.

Armed with a ledger book and her late husband Tom Love at her side, Judy Love is largely credited with building a family-owned gas station into a chain spanning 42 states.

Love, a 2010 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, was an award-winning philanthropist involved with numerous nonprofit boards.

She helped found multiple organizations helping those across the state in need, including the recently constructed Love Family Women’s Center at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

In Forbes' 2024 edition listing Self-Made Richest Women, Love ranked No. 2 overall.

After managing the company’s finances as treasurer and secretary, Love pursued her bachelor's and master's in interior design at the University of Central Oklahoma. After graduating in 1981, she later opened her design firm.

The Loves’ legacy will continue through their four children, Greg, Laura, Jenny and Frank.

