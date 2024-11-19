Storm debris cleanup underway in southeast Oklahoma City following Nov. 3 tornadoes

Storm debris cleanup from the Nov. 3 tornadoes began Monday for southeast Oklahoma City residents.

Residents in the designated collection areas can place their storm debris on the curb for pickup.

Collection items include construction material, fencing, trees and limbs that are cut 10 feet or shorter. More information regarding hazardous materials and waste prohibited for pickup can be found here.

This is the first of two rounds of collection. The first round is expected to be completed by the first week of December and the second round by early January.

"Each storm brings unique challenges, and our team adjusts and responds accordingly to serve those affected," Utilities Director Chris Browning said. "We ask for customers' patience as we work through these areas."

Because of the amount of damage, crews will start the first pass near Southeast 89th and Sooner Road. After the first pass through, crews will begin the first collection at Southeast 59th and the Triple X area.

Once done with both areas, crews will then start the process over for a second pass. Residents can track the collection progress on the Oklahoma City Debris Map.

The city says collection efforts will stop at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27 to minimize disruption during Thanksgiving. Collection will resume on Monday, Dec. 2. Additionally, crews will not collect debris Dec. 24-26.

Two tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma City on Nov. 3 destroying 50 homes, causing major damage to 56 homes and minor damage to 71 homes.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.