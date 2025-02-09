© 2025 KGOU
Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans

By Sidney Madden
Published February 9, 2025 at 7:18 PM CST
For a few minutes on Sunday evening, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be teleported 1,895 miles away to the city of Compton, Calif. Kendrick Lamar, the first solo rapper to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, is well known for holding up the torch of West Coast hip-hop to remix its roots and burn it bright for all to see.

With the biggest captive audience of his career -- around 80,000 fans in the Superdome and millions more at home — Lamar's performance will conjure a medley of hits that could span his 15-year discography, and will feature R&B star SZA as a special guest.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music.
