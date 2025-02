Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans

For a few minutes on Sunday evening, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be teleported 1,895 miles away to the city of Compton, Calif. Kendrick Lamar , the first solo rapper to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, is well known for holding up the torch of West Coast hip-hop to remix its roots and burn it bright for all to see.

With the biggest captive audience of his career -- around 80,000 fans in the Superdome and millions more at home — Lamar's performance will conjure a medley of hits that could span his 15-year discography, and will feature R&B star SZA as a special guest.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Cooper Neill / Getty Images / Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Ashley Landis / AP / AP Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper Neill / Getty Images / Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Cooper Neill / Getty Images / Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Bob Kupbens / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images / Penske Media via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.