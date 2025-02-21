Judge rules petition insufficient to turn Rock Creek Entertainment district to public vote

According to court records, Judge Jeff Virgin found the referendum petition to be invalid and ruled that it be stricken from appearing on a ballot for a public vote.

“After reviewing the pleadings presented as well as arguments of counsel, the court finds, for the reasons stated in Petitioners’/Protestants’ pleadings as well as oral presentation, that the gist contained within Referendum Petition 2425-I is insufficient,” the document read. “As such, the Court finds Referendum Petition 2425-I to be invalid and the same shall be stricken from the ballot.”

Paul Arcaroli, one of the three residents who filed the petition on behalf of Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development, said it was unfortunate that Virgin ruled that way but they are going to appeal the decision.

“It's necessary to appeal because that's the judicial means to get our day in court, so to speak. The initial hearing is just one part of the process, but the right to appeal is just as important,” Arcaroli said. “I still think that we did the right thing, and I think that we will have a good chance at appealing.”

