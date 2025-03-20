Oklahoma City University to offer no-cost income tax filing assistance

Oklahoma City University accounting majors are volunteering to help people file their income taxes.

OCU’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is providing no-cost preparation and e-filing for 2024 taxes to the public through April 12.

The office is located in room 219 of the Meinders School of Business at NW 26th Street and McKinley Avenue. Hours of operation are:

March 27: 2:30 - 5:00 p.m.

March 29: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

1:00 - 3:30 p.m. April 3: 2:30 - 5:00 p.m.

April 5: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

1:00 - 3:30 p.m. April 10: 2:30 - 5:00 p.m.

April 12: 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

All services are first-come, first-served.

The OCU VITA staff consists of accounting students working under the supervision of accounting faculty members to ensure the accuracy of each return.

“Our students get an opportunity to put into action things they have picked up in the classroom,” said John Veal, OCU instructor of accounting. “They get a chance to process tax returns in real-time, and with real situations. In addition, they get to provide a valuable community service.”

Those seeking assistance should bring all necessary tax documents, including social security cards for themselves and dependents, W-2 forms and 1099 forms. Receipts from charitable contributions and educational and day care expenses should also be included. A complete list of items to bring is available on the irs.gov website.

The VITA program, sponsored by the IRS, offers free tax help to low-income taxpayers, persons with disabilities and other taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their returns.

For more information about VITA, contact Veal at 405-208-5464.