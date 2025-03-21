© 2025 KGOU
Grief and joy go hand in hand. How one woman learned to embrace both

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataRachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 21, 2025 at 8:58 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Curious stories of coexistence

After her father's death, Laurel Braitman chased success as a way to suppress her grief. But she eventually learned that running from pain prevented her from experiencing joy.

About Laurel Braitman

Laurel Braitman is the director of writing and storytelling at the Stanford University School of Medicine's Medical Humanities and the arts program and a Senior TED Fellow. Braitman is the author of Animal Madness: Inside Their Minds and the memoir What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love.

In 2020, she founded Writing Medicine, a global community of healthcare professionals and has since helped thousands of healthcare professionals who have experienced loss and other trauma to share their stories.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Rachel Faulkner White Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Laurel Braitman
Related TED Talk: Why thinking about death helps you live a better life
Related TED Talk: My mother's final wish -- and the right to die with dignity

Related NPR Link

Morning Edition: What Looks Like Bravery' explains how achievement can't protect us from grief
TED Radio Hour: What Does Animal Madness Teach Us About Our Own? : Why this poet sees grief as its own kind of spiritual practice
All Things Considered: Why this poet sees grief as its own kind of spiritual practice

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Harsha Nahata
Harsha Nahata (she/her) is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She is drawn to storytelling as a way to explore ideas about identity and question dominant narratives.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
