Finding focus through musical improvisation

For many people, the to-do list, the calendar, the overscheduled busy-ness of life can be overwhelming. There are some ways to tune out all that, and one musician found that improvising — playing with others without sheet music or a conductor — helped her be fully in the moment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Nina Moske, who is a flutist and recent graduate of Duke University, about how playing improvisational music has helped her escape the clock. She wrote about it in the Washington Post.

