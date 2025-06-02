Run for Their Lives global coordinator speaks about attack in Boulder, Colorado

Sunday’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, is officially being investigated as an act of terrorism. Several people had gathered peacefully to remind people of the Israeli hostages still in Gaza when they were attacked by a man who threw incendiary devices at them. According to authorities, he shouted “Free Palestine” during the attack.

The group behind the weekly gathering is known as Run for their Lives, and we hear from the global coordinator of the movement, Shira Weiss.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR