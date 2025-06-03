In 'How to Lose Your Mother,' MSNBC pundit Molly Jong-Fast remembers her mom Erica Jong

/ The book cover of "How to Lose Your Mother" and author Molly Jong-Fast. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Marilyn Minter)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC commentator Molly Jong-Fast about her new book: “How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir.”

The book explores Jong-Fast’s troubled relationship with her mother, “Fear of Flying” author Erica Jong.

Book excerpt: ‘How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir’

By Molly Jong-Fast

From “How to Lose Your Mother” by Molly Jong-Fast, published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Normal Girl Inc.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR