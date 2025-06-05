Hundreds of Putnam City Schools families receive food, essentials

Kids climb up into a firetruck from the Warr Acres Fire Department. Pop and Tejano music pound out of the DJ's speakers. Parents cluster around tables to learn about public library services, free support groups, lunch programs and affordable housing. Complimentary tote bags are stuffed with free diapers, toys, books and flyers.

That was the scene at a Communities and Schools Together —or CAST — Resource Rally Tuesday. The event was hosted by the Putnam City Schools Foundation, Feed the Children and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. Four hundred families in the school district received donated food for 20 meals, toiletries and cosmetics in addition to resource information from 20 community partners.

Sally Verrando / KOSU / KOSU Firefighters from Warr Acres Fire Department let kids experience the mysteries of a firetruck at the Putnam City Schools CAST Resource Rally in Oklahoma City on June 3, 2025.

"We're providing resources for families in need," said Joy Murphy, executive director of the Putnam City Schools Foundation. "A lot of people take for granted the amount of resources that are provided throughout the school year. In the June and July months, people still need those resources and rely on school systems to provide them."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 15% of Oklahoma City residents live below the poverty line. Women of child-bearing age make up the largest demographic group living in poverty.

"We're one of the largest school districts in Oklahoma. So events like this are not just simply needed, they're necessary," Murphy said.

Across more than 42 square miles in Northwest Oklahoma City, the district's 27 schools serve 19,000 students.

Jorge Alvarado and Ozzy Herrera, project managers working with Putnam City School District, volunteered their bilingual skills for non-English speaking visitors.

Feed the Children organized a drive-through pick-up line staffed with about 30 volunteers, said Chet Jones, the organization's director of corporate partnerships.

Feed the Children is a nonprofit founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City. It will soon celebrate 50 years helping to end childhood hunger. In 2024, it "distributed more than 80 million pounds of food and resources" worldwide, according to its website.

Sally Verrando / KOSU / KOSU Chet Jones, director of corporate partnerships for Feed the Children, displays donated food and essential items for the Putnam City Schools' Community and Schools Together (CAST) Resource Rally in Oklahoma City. Each family on June 3, 2025, received 25 pounds of shelf-stable food and 15 pounds of hygiene items like soap, shampoo, deodorant and socks. Avon donated cosmetics for a "woman's dignity box."

"Summer is the hungriest time of the year because kiddos are out of school," said Catherine White, a corporate partnerships manager for Feed the Children. "They don't have access to their regular school meals like breakfast and lunch. So we really want to get out in the community, especially during the summertime, to help bridge that gap and feed children."

Putnam City Schools Foundation generally hosts the event every June and plans to do so again next year.

"[This event is] a wonderful opportunity for our families to come through and get supplies with dignity and with respect," Murphy said. "Also, a little bit of fun."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

