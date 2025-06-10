The evolution of Paula Poundstone's comedic style

When KGOU’s own Jim Johnson first spoke to noted comedian and frequent Wait… Wait… Don’t Tell Me! panelist Paula Poundstone, she was on her way to perform in Oklahoma. The topic of conversation was her book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”

Six years hence, Poundstone is again enroute to our fair state to offer a standup showcase at the Tower Theatre on June 13th. This time, the pair discussed her evolution as a comedian celebrated for her “crowd work.”

————————————————-

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.