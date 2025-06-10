© 2025 KGOU
The evolution of Paula Poundstone's comedic style

KGOU | By Jim Johnson
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
When KGOU’s own Jim Johnson first spoke to noted comedian and frequent Wait… Wait… Don’t Tell Me! panelist Paula Poundstone, she was on her way to perform in Oklahoma. The topic of conversation was her book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”

Six years hence, Poundstone is again enroute to our fair state to offer a standup showcase at the Tower Theatre on June 13th. This time, the pair discussed her evolution as a comedian celebrated for her “crowd work.”

Jim Johnson
Jim is a journalism/mass communications graduate from the University of Oklahoma who has been a life-long radio listener and enthusiast.
