A curated list of fireworks displays & Independence Day celebrations across the KGOU listening area/state

June 21

Tuttle – Summer Independence Kickoff

The city of Tuttle kicks off summer with a day of family fun that ends with a fireworks show.

June 28

Newcastle – Red White Blue Fest

The city of Newcastle presents the Red, White, & Blue Fest - an annual celebration of our country's Independence and opportunity to honor our military and their families. Patrons can expect a night filled with live entertainment, inflatables, games, vendors, delicious food, and a fireworks show beginning at 9:45pm.

Nicoma Park – Liberty Fireworks Bash

Gates open at 4:30pm and Fireworks begin at 10pm. The public can expect carnival games, food trucks, vendors and live music.

Mustang – Firefighters Freedom Celebration

The 56th Firefighters Freedom Celebration will be held on June 28th beginning at 6pm. There will be fire trucks, food trucks, a live DJ, the fire department's annual raffle, and much more family fun activities at Wild Horse Park at 1201 N Mustang Rd.

July 1

Bethany – Freedom Festival

Start the morning watching the annual parade, followed by festivities in downtown Bethany. Enjoy everything from local entertainment to food truck fare and on-site vendors. When the sun sets, enjoy a fireworks display at Eldon Lyon Park to close out the evening.

July 2

Shawnee – Kickapoo Casino’s Annual Fireworks Show

This fireworks show takes place at 9:50pm on Tuesday, July 2nd. All ages are welcome. Enjoy the show right from your car in the designated park & watch areas.

July 3

Yukon – Freedom Fest (also on July 4)

July 3rd, from 5pm to 10pm at Chisholm Trail Park (500 W. Vandament) and July 4th, from 8am to 10pm. City Park (2200 S Holly Ave). Yukon has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Independence Day with a blast. Live outdoor concerts are on the Freedom Fest agenda, as well as food trucks, contests, kids' activities, and more. Fireworks launch at 10pm each night.

Shawnee – Fireworks Night at Firelake Casino

Firelake Casino presents an annual free-to-the-public fireworks show July 3rd at 10pm. Parking for the show is available at Shawnee Outdoors, Firelake Casino, Firelake Arena, and Grocery.

Meeker – Independence Day Celebration at Meeker Lake

The 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration at Meeker Lake begins at 7pm at the equestrian trails. Expect live music followed by fireworks.

Blanchard – Independence Celebration

Blanchard’s Independence Day Celebration begins at 6pm at HWY 62 & NE 10th St. Listen to live music by the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band, witness a presentation of military honors, and shop food and other vendor booths. The fireworks display begins at dusk.

Pocasset – Saltcreek Casino Fireworks Spectacular

SaltCreek Casino hosts the 8th annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 3rd from 5-10 PM. It is free admission and includes food trucks, retail vendors activities for the entire family. Bring your own chairs for seating during the fireworks show.

July 4

Edmond – LibertyFest Parade and Fireworks

Edmond’s Independence Day events include a 9am parade through downtown Edmond, and a fireworks display at 9:30pm from E.C. Hafer Park – 1034 S. Bryant.

Nichols Hills – Ann Taylor Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

The Ann Taylor Fourth of July Parade and Celebration is from 9am-11am at Kite Park with a performance by the Nichols Hills Band.

Piedmont – Freedom Fest

The City of Piedmont presents Freedom Fest, a fun-filled celebration with food trucks, a parade, water slides, carnival rides, face painting, fireworks, and more.

Moore – Celebration in the Heartland

Moore hosts Celebration in the Heartland at Buck Thomas Park. This patriotic festival will also feature a wide variety of food trucks, vendors and activities suitable for all ages.

Choctaw – 4th of July at Choctaw Creek Park

Choctaw hosts the annual 4th of July celebration at Choctaw Creek Park - 2001 N Harper Rd. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, games, inflatables, and a fireworks display at dusk.

Midwest City – Tribute to Liberty

Midwest City hosts Tribute to Liberty at Joe B Barnes Regional Park 8700 E Reno Ave. Music performances will begin at 7pm. Mayor Matt Dukes emcees. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Norman – Norman FourthFest 2025

FourthFest 2025 begins at 4pm at Reaves Park where patrons will find food trucks, yard games, contests, and live music by Raiders of the Pop Chart, The Jason Young Band, and Lip Service.

Residents can listen to the synchronized fireworks soundtrack live on KGOU at 106.3 FM.

Shawnee – Grand Casino Fireworks

Watch the sky above the Grand Casino Resort light up with their annual fireworks extravaganza. Park at the Grand to partake in the festivities, or find a nice spot at Shawnee Twin Lakes to see the show which starts at dusk.

Ada – Fireworks at Wintersmith Park

Fireworks start at dusk. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and find the best spot to view this annual event.

Sulphur – Arbuckle Beats and Bites at The Artesian

Grab a bite to eat at your favorite food truck and enjoy live music at this public event. Band of Heathens will take the stage before a firework display at dusk.

Chickasha – Festival of Freedom

Chickasha’s Festival of Freedom offers fun and games from 4pm-6pm and watermelon slices while they last. Hear live music from the Southern Sailor Band (featuring Mitch Williams) from 6-7:30pm and 8-9:30pm.

Woodward – Home of the Brave Festival

Crystal Beach Park serves as the setting for Woodward’s day-long Independence Day celebration (which begins at 10am).

July 5

Luther – 4th of July Festival & Fireworks ShowThe town of Luther recognizes the nation’s birth on Saturday, July 5th with a 5:30pm parade through downtown Luther, followed by the festival and fireworks show at the Wildhorse Park playground (near the baseball fields).



