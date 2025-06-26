© 2025 KGOU
SCOTUS ruling on Medicaid, Planned Parenthood, could impact Oklahomans, lawmaker says

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:19 PM CDT
The U.S. Supreme Court.
Joshua Woods
/
Unsplash
The U.S. Supreme Court.

The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday states may block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funding for non-abortion services.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld South Carolina’s ban on Medicaid funding going to Planned Parenthood for health services like contraception and cancer screenings, opening the door for other states to do the same.

While the decision does not directly impact Oklahoma, state House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson says that may change next legislative session.

"Looking historically, especially with a Republican supermajority legislature and all of our statewide elected officials being Republicans who have been adamantly opposed to ensuring that women have access to reproductive health care services in our state, I have no doubt that they would probably support and make efforts," she said.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which services Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri, says the Supreme Court decision could lead to patients being restricted from care providers they trust.

"Oklahomans deserve care that puts their needs first, not politics," PPGP CEO Emily Wales says.

The budget bill backed by President Donald Trump in Congress also cuts Medicaid money to Planned Parenthood, which the organization expects to cause the closure of about 200 centers across the country.

Politics and Government
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
Hannah France
