SCOTUS ruling on Medicaid, Planned Parenthood, could impact Oklahomans, lawmaker says
The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday states may block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funding for non-abortion services.
In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld South Carolina’s ban on Medicaid funding going to Planned Parenthood for health services like contraception and cancer screenings, opening the door for other states to do the same.
While the decision does not directly impact Oklahoma, state House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson says that may change next legislative session.
"Looking historically, especially with a Republican supermajority legislature and all of our statewide elected officials being Republicans who have been adamantly opposed to ensuring that women have access to reproductive health care services in our state, I have no doubt that they would probably support and make efforts," she said.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which services Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri, says the Supreme Court decision could lead to patients being restricted from care providers they trust.
"Oklahomans deserve care that puts their needs first, not politics," PPGP CEO Emily Wales says.
The budget bill backed by President Donald Trump in Congress also cuts Medicaid money to Planned Parenthood, which the organization expects to cause the closure of about 200 centers across the country.
KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.