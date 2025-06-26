The best new albums out June 27
It's Friday, and if you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, it probably feels like Christmas morning. The Boss released a 7-disc (or 9-LP) box set today documenting unreleased tracks recorded from 1983 to 2018, titled Tracks II: The Lost Albums. We've published a guide to the 83 songs that you might enjoy before tapping play.
If you're here for new new music, the most anticipated album this week is Lorde's fourth studio effort, Virgin. While it's not among our favorite records making their debut today, NPR Music's Hazel Cills calls it a humanizing album by a pop star who's just now realizing she doesn't have it all figured out. Read her review of Virgin here.
As for the records we really loved this week, Wonway Posibul from NPR station KALW in the Bay Area joined NPR Music's own Stephen Thompson to talk about just that. They listened to dozens of new releases before selecting five to discuss — because a little backstory goes a long way.
Listen to the show beginning at 3 a.m. ET and scroll down to see our long list of albums out June 27.
The Starting Five
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:
💿 Laura Stevenson, Late Great
- Recommended If You Like: boygenius, Sharon Van Etten
💿 Adrian Quesada, Boleros Psicodélicos II
- RIYL: Hermanos Gutiérrez, Khruangbin
💿 Madison McFerrin, Scorpio
- RIYL: Hiatus Kaiyote, Little Dragon
💿 Durand Jones & The Indications, Flowers
- RIYL: Thee Sacred Souls, William DeVaughn
💿 Herbert & Momoko, Clay
- RIYL: Tirzah, Four Tet
New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lightning Round
Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
💿 Bruce Springsteen, Tracks II: The Lost Albums
💿 Frankie Cosmos, Different Talking
💿 Dana and Alden, Speedo
💿 Brighde Chaimbeul, Sunwise
💿 Mocky, Music Will Explain (Choir Music Vol. 1)
💿 Tim Barnes, Lost Words / Noumena
Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Pop
- Lorde, Virgin
- Lizzo, My Face Hurts From Smiling
- Kevin Abstract, Blush
- Lauren Spencer Smith, The Art of Being a Mess
- Russ, W!LD
- V/A, F1 The Album
Country/Folk/Americana
- Willi Carlisle, Winged Victory
- Tucker Zimmerman, Music By River Words By Ear
- Buck Owens, And His Buckaroos Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974
- Cole Swindell, Spanish Moss
- Maoli, Last Sip of Summer
Electronic/Out There
- TDJ, s/t
- Andrew Pekler, New Environments & Rhythm Studies
- Coil, Black Antlers (Reissue)
- Jacaszek, Idylla
- Nick León, A Tropical Entropy
- sofii, I want this feeling to last forever EP
- Stephen O'Malley, But remember what you have had
Global
- Akira Kosemura, MIRAI
- Isabella Lovestory, Vanity
- Kadialy Kouyate, Toña
- maye, Música Para Abrir El Cielo
Jazz
- Fred Hersch, The Surrounding Green
- Zoh Amba, Sun
Rock/Alt/Indie
- BC Camplight, A Sober Conversation
- Blonde Redhead, The Shadow of the Guest
- Gelli Haha, Funny Music
- Greet Death, Die In Love
- HLLLYH, URUBURU
- Juan Wauters, MVD LUV
- Lightheaded, Thinking, Dreaming, Scheming
- Mareux, Nonstop Romance
- Pig Pen, Mental Madness
- Royale Lynn, Black Magic
- Sean Nicholas Savage, The Knowing
- Seedbed, Stalemate
- Sharpie Smile, The Staircase
- Smut, Tomorrow Comes Crashing
- Swing Out Sister, Certain Shades Of Limelight (Box Set)
- Teri Gender Bender, TGB
- Wavves, Spun
- Wet Kiss, Thus Spoke the Broken Chanteuse
- CHEER-ACCIDENT, Admission
Rap/Hip-Hop
- B Jack$, No Guest List
- Bekar, Alba
- Bktherula, LUCY
- Pi'erre Bourne, Made In Paris
Credits
- Host: Stephen Thompson
- Guest: Wonway Posibul, KALW
- Producer: Simon Rentner
- Editor: Otis Hart
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
