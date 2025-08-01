Former Oklahoma teacher charged in killings at Arkansas state park

Updated July 31, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT

Arkansas State Police arrested and charged Andrew James McGann, 28, with two counts of capital murder. He allegedly killed Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, on July 26, according to a press release. The couple was hiking with their children at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas, around 15 miles from the Oklahoma border. Their two daughters, who are 7 and 9, weren't physically harmed during the attack.

Police say he was found at a hair salon in Springdale, Arkansas.

McGann was a fifth-grade teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools during the 2023-24 school year. He left his job there voluntarily, according to a statement from the school district.

He also worked for Sand Springs Public Schools. That district said he resigned after the 2024-25 school year to take a teaching position in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Broken Arrow and Sand Springs school districts said he passed the background checks required for employment.

Springdale Public Schools said he was a candidate but wasn't formally employed yet.

Arkansas officials condemned the murders and praised law enforcement efforts to catch the perpetrator. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called them "horrific," adding that calling the Brinks' family after the crime was one of her worst experiences.

"If you commit a violent, senseless act here in our state, our law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice," Sanders said.

Mike Hagar, director of Arkansas State Police, thanked law enforcement and media for finding McGann.

"Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets and bring relief to Clinton and Cristen's precious girls … and to the rest of the citizens of Arkansas," Hagar said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.