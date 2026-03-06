2 people killed during tornado storms in northern Oklahoma

According to Major County Emergency Manager Julie Louthan, two people died Thursday night on Highway 60, west of Fairview.

Major County Sheriff Anthony Robinson told News9 a vehicle with a mother and daughter inside may have been struck by a tornado during the severe weather.

Louthan said a search and rescue team was in the area around 10 pm. She could not confirm whether the two people killed were a mother and daughter.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement Friday morning confirming the loss.

“Severe weather struck Major County last night and tragically claimed the lives of a mother and daughter,” he said. “I am praying for the family as they grieve this tragic loss, as well as all those impacted by the storms.”

“More weather risks are expected across Oklahoma this weekend. Please stay weather aware and follow guidance from local officials to keep your family safe.”

Reports say crews are also working on widespread power line damage. No other fatalities or injuries have been reported.