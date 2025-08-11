President Bill Clinton to speak at former Oklahoma governor’s memorial

Former President Bill Clinton will speak Thursday at the memorial for former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh, according to a spokesperson.

Nigh died at 98 on July 30. The Democrat served two terms as governor and opened the door for women to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Clinton will attend and speak at Nigh’s public memorial service, which will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossings Community Church, 14600 North Portland Ave., according to a statement from Bob Burke, the Nigh family spokesperson.

The Democratic former president and Nigh were governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma at the same time. They worked together on projects like the Arkansas River Navigation Project and lobbied in D.C. for federal dollars to upgrade interstate highways.

“It has been 62 years since a President or former President has been present to honor the passing of a former state official. President Clinton’s presence is yet another indication of the significance of Governor Nigh’s legacy of leadership,” said former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters in a statement.

Eulogies will also be given by Burke and Bob Blackburn, both longtime friends of Nigh and Oklahoma historians.

Opera star and Oklahoma native Leona Mitchell is expected to sing at the service, Burke said.

