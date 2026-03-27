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Leqaa Kordia is free now, after a year in ICE detention

NPR | By Matt Ozug,
William Troop
Published March 27, 2026 at 3:42 PM CDT

In her own words, we hear from a young Palestinian woman from Paterson, N.J., who was released from ICE detention in Texas. She had been held for over a year.

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Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
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