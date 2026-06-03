© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mike McGrath says farewell to “You Bet Your Garden” audience—for now

KGOU | By Jim Johnson
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:30 AM CDT
Mike McGrath
Mike McGrath

After nearly 30 years on the public radio airwaves, Mike McGrath’s syndicated You Bet Your Garden is coming to an end… at least in the form that KGOU listeners have come to know it.

Hear You Bet Your Garden host Mike McGrath share with our own Jim Johnson the reasons for ending the public radio production and distribution of his program, the special appreciation he has for the KGOU audience, and how he intends to carry on with his ‘calling’, as he described it.
Jim Johnson
Jim is a journalism/mass communications graduate from the University of Oklahoma who has been a life-long radio listener and enthusiast.
See stories by Jim Johnson
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.