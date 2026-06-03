Mike McGrath says farewell to “You Bet Your Garden” audience—for now
After nearly 30 years on the public radio airwaves, Mike McGrath’s syndicated You Bet Your Garden is coming to an end… at least in the form that KGOU listeners have come to know it.
Hear You Bet Your Garden host Mike McGrath share with our own Jim Johnson the reasons for ending the public radio production and distribution of his program, the special appreciation he has for the KGOU audience, and how he intends to carry on with his ‘calling’, as he described it.