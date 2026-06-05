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Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard didn't want to write another breakup album

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Brianna ScottJeanette WoodsWilliam Troop
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Ben Gibbard, lead singer of Death Cab for Cutie, about the band's new album, I Built You A Tower.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
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