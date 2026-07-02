Cody Canada, The Departed to Headline Norman's Fourth Fest 250

As Americans celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary this weekend, Norman, Oklahoma’s Fourth Fest 250 will feature a soundtrack that befits the occasion, culminating with a headlining performance by Red Dirt music pioneer Cody Canada and his band, The Departed.

Canada is best known as the frontman of Cross Canadian Ragweed, one of the most influential acts in the Red Dirt movement. Originating near Stillwater in the late 1970s, Red Dirt music is a distinctly Oklahoma sound that combines various roots oriented musical genres – country, rock, bluegrass, and folk among its key ingredients.

“I always go with what I was taught by Bob Childers and Tom Skinner when I was 16 years old sitting around a campfire out there in Stillwater,” said Canada. “It’s the truth...”

‘Truth’ be told, Cross Canadian Ragweed helped bring the genre to an even wider audience in the late 1990s and early 2000s before disbanding in 2010.

Following a long hiatus and much to the pleasure of fans, the group’s members announced plans to reunite in 2024 and officially returned to the stage during the landmark Boys From Oklahoma concert series in Stillwater in 2025.

“I thought we’d sell 20,000 tickets in Stillwater (for) one night…” Canada said. “And I was really, really cool with that.”

That planned one-off showcase turned into a 4-night stand and rekindled the band’s long dormant fire. Next up for the troupe is a July 24th, headlining engagement at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

In the meantime, Cody Canada and The Departed will play Reaves Park as part of Norman's Fourth Fest 250 celebration. Logan Mac and Tyler Halverson are on the same bill, which concludes with the city's annual fireworks display.

KGOU plans to broadcast both the headlining concert, as well as the synchronized audio soundtrack accompanying the City of Norman’s fireworks display, this Saturday, July 4th, beginning at 8 p.m.

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