U.S.-Iran war escalates

U.S. Central Command says the U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran overnight.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain activated defenses against Iranian drones and missiles.

Three American service members have been killed since Friday.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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