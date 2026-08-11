Readers tell us how they became Deadheads

During this year's Days Between — from Aug. 1 to 9 — NPR Music published a series of stories about what keeps drawing people to the Grateful Dead and how they plan to carry the band's legacy forward.

Being a Grateful Dead fan has always been about a shared experience. And yet the reasons people become fans are as different as the number of people you ask. So we asked people to share their stories of how they became Deadheads.

We received hundreds of responses. The stories Deadheads shared are tender, comical and sometimes almost spiritual. They all have one thing in common: a deep, personal connection to the band and the songs. But they're also about community and the importance of finding your tribe. Find a few of them below.

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Some friends had invited me to a show in 1987 [at Autzen] Stadium. They told me about this band. They did not tell me about the culture. I came from parents who immigrated from Italy, raised Catholic. I was going to school at Seattle University and slated to be a businessman. Nothing wrong with all that.

When I showed up to the show, I was thinking about music. What I wasn't prepared for is the culture. When I first got to the parking lot, there was something very different about these people. Immediately, I felt a big wave of fear. It was so different from what I had been raised with, what society had in store for me. There was something very free about this group, they were all glowing, laughing and happy. They would walk right up to you and look [you] straight in the eye, and I wasn't used to that.

I went to the show and from the first note there was a connection between the band and the family. It was incredible, so freeing. I [realized] I could follow my heart instead of a societal checklist. Which I did. I love the mountains and [honed] my energy in on the Himalaya. I became a professional high-altitude mountain guide and guided the Himalayas for 27 years. Following this dream would've never happened if it wasn't for the Grateful Dead. Again, it's not just about their music. It's a combination of music and family and community. Everybody's kind, everyone's accepted, unless you're a complete a******. — Matt Fioretti, Winthrop, Wash.

The Grateful Dead and all their iterations are best as a live band. My husband and I (he was just a boyfriend then) first fell in love with them as the Dead in 2003 or 2004, when they played at Bonnaroo in Tennessee. We had been waiting through a torrential rain delay for almost two hours, and when they finally came on they started the show with "Tennessee Jed." The rest of the show was amazing as well. Our love for the band only deepened after seeing them at Fare Thee Well in Chicago in 2015, and then countless Dead & Co. shows in Chicago, Alpine and Deer Creek from 2016 on. We took our daughter to her first shows in 2022 when she was 11, and she is now "on the bus" as well. — Heidi Norcross, Moline, Ill.

My dad raised me on the Dead. For as long as I can remember, Jerry [Garcia] was "Papa Bear" and "Touch of Grey" had me dancing all around. My whole life I've loved skeletons and now have a career in orthopedics because of the "Touch of Grey" music video! I'd watch for hours. I'm very grateful that my dad raised me right and blessed me with such a graceful community. As I've grown and developed who I am, the Dead are a strong pillar in my life holding me up. Grateful Dead forever! — Jessica Miller, Rochester, N.Y.

My first introduction to the Grateful Dead was by strange happenstance. I was a freshman in high school and in the throes of the school's musical production. Several of us were hanging out waiting for the next stage practice and some of the older kids had been watching [The] Rocky Horror Picture Show. They were doing an inspired rendition from the show and I was impressed enough that I decided I needed to hear the full soundtrack. I asked who sang the particular song that I enjoyed and one of the seniors shrugged and said, "I don't know, the dead?" So I went to the local music store and asked the cashier to point me to albums by "The Dead." The cashier was not quite sure, but ended up taking me over to the Grateful Dead section and then handing me the Skeletons from the Closet cassette. So I bought the cassette and listened to the whole thing, but didn't hear the song my classmates had performed. That new cassette had some great tunes on it though, and I played it over and over.

By the time I was old enough to own my own vehicle and start getting out to see concerts, it was 1995 and Jerry passed away that summer, so I never got to see the Grateful Dead with Jerry. However, I did take any opportunity I had to see any other incarnation of the Dead that came along after. My first show was The Other Ones in 1998 at Darien Lake in New York. I remember the entire day like it was a dream come true of accepting, and adventurous people who love music hanging out and having a great time. I was hooked and had found my tribe! — Craig Carson, Lancaster, N.Y.

My father walked into a department store music section in 1974 and asked the attendant for a music recommendation for a birthday gift for a soon-to-be 7-year-old boy. He was directed to Workingman's Dead. I was hooked from that birthday on. The music led me to the community and there was no going back. — Mark Trump, Vancouver, Wash.

My first show was in 1976. I bought up a bunch of Easter candy the day after Easter, and I sold it at my school for a little bit of a profit in order to buy my ticket, which was $15.

And so I got to go to my first Dead show in Philadelphia and it was a fantastic show. I stood on my seat, which was in the 15th row, and had the time of my life, and I've never looked back.

I've been seeing Dead shows and playing Grateful Dead songs ever since. — Albert Kaufman, Portland, Ore.

Like most teenage boys, I [fell] in love with the first beautiful girl who paid attention to me. An early date was listening to records in her bedroom, door open so her Yia Yia could keep an eye on us. American Beauty was the second LP she put the needle on and I dug it. [She] told me her and a girlfriend went to a show the previous year and had a blast so when tickets for that year's show [were available] I bought two. Great time swaying, twirling, dancing, mesmerized by the expression of glee on most faces. Then the drum section kicked in and I was good. Sixteen shows over the coming years, her a Bob [Weir] fan, me a Jerry and Mickey Hart devotee. — David Russo, Nashua, N.H.

I was about 16 (1978) and was buying pot from a local guy who had an old VW van he sold from. While testing the goods, he put on some tunes. I had never heard music like that before. I was into '60s stuff: [Jimi] Hendrix, [Janis] Joplin, Led Zeppelin, but I never heard extended jams like that.

I asked, "What are we listening to?" The answer was, "The Dead." I told him I had heard several songs like "Casey Jones" and "Sugar Magnolia" on the radio. He just laughed and said, "That's not real Dead, that is just studio stuff. To hear the real Dead you need to see and feel it live and it's not just the music, it is the people, the band, the entire environment."

It wasn't until the summer of 1979 that I was able to go see the Dead at the Kaiser Center in Oakland. I was blown away by the scene and the music. I went on to see many shows after that until we had a family. I would play Jerry's [children's] albums when they were young and acoustic Dead songs in the background for the kids so they kind of knew [the music] growing up.

However, in 2018, one of my kids got tickets for Dead & Company at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR. I had no idea who John Mayer was, but he rocked it and we had a blast. Since then I have seen shows with all three kids from Mexico to the Sphere and recently in Golden Gate Park. They have all enjoyed the ride. — James Russell, Leaburg, Ore.

It was 1985 and I was at Hershey Park as a 14-year-old. I noticed a whole lot of hippie action and noticed the parking lot around Hershey Stadium was filled with Dead and peace flags and investigated. I was a punk rock kid and a group of young women approached me and asked if I was into the Dead. I said no. They gave me a ticket and into the show I went! I've been a huge fan ever since. Saw every show within a day's drive of my hometown and toured with them in the early '90s. It literally changed the course of my life. I still listened to hardcore and bands like the Smiths, but the Grateful Dead became a second family and lifestyle that has lasted well into my 50s. — Eric Milliron, Pittsburgh, Pa.

I recall discovering the Dead's music at a hockey camp in Massachusetts during the summer of 1986 before I started high school. However, most of what I heard early on was their studio recordings, especially Skeletons from the Closet, which a lot of people had on tape. But I became a fan of [the] Grateful Dead when I started listening to and collecting tapes recorded from their live concerts. I went to an all-boys, Christian Brothers school in Pittsburgh and my 10th-grade geometry teacher gifted me a copy of her bootleg of the Grateful Dead's performance in Hershey, Pa. in 1985. Her kindness is why I became a lifelong fan of the good old Grateful Dead. — Brendan Gibbons, Cattonsville, Md.

I was into the '60s and everyone told me I missed my calling, and I was 15 years too late. And then I went to a Dead show and it was like I was part of the '60s and I felt like I was finally home! Everyone threw their folding grey chairs into a pile at the back of the floor so we all could dance!

I was a jaded New Yorker who thought people were out for themselves until I attended a Dead show and people gave me gifts, shared their food, their drink, their drugs and showed me that being nice is truly the way. It was my first year in college and I met a long-haired guy named Chris who was a Deadhead. I admired him greatly, so I figured there had to be something about this band. When I realized I didn't need to plan anything out, I could just decide to go to shows in California (I was living in N.C.) and it would all work out (it always did), it was so freeing and happy. We had a motto: "If you don't go to the show, you probably won't get in." It still serves me well. — Jared Wolfsen, Eugene, Ore.

I was 15 years old when Jerry Garcia died. I came home from school and asked my dad who this Jerry Garcia guy was. He sat me down and we listened to a 23-minute rendition of "Dark Star" on his old vinyl album, Live/Dead. I wouldn't say that this was the moment I fell in love with the Dead, but it was the gateway, and I have my dad to thank. In the beginning I would tape his records so I could listen to them on my Walkman. The first song I really "got" was "Wharf Rat" from the "Skull and Roses" album. What a weird song to fall in love with, especially as a 15-year-old, but I could just feel every note moving through my body in the strangest way. It just lit up parts of my body and my mind that I never knew existed. Thirty years later, I still feel that, listening to a song for the 500th time. I'll hear something differently that time, and it just lights my heart up. It's a magical experience that is hard to explain! — Lauri Dunn-Peterson, Denver, Colo.

I went to a smoke shop to buy a pipe and the only one that matched what I was looking for had the Grateful Dead bears and a "Steal Your Face" mandala on it. Despite having heard the name and seen the art everywhere, I had never heard any of their music. I figured if I'm going to own this, I need to know what they sound like, and listened to their debut on my way home. I loved the record's '60s, blues rock sound and psychedelic twinge, and quickly began making my way through the studio albums. I finally went on Reddit and asked for advice on where to start with live shows, and ended up listening to Red Rocks '78. From that moment, I GOT IT and have been hooked ever since. — Jamie Devoe, Gainesville, Fla.

I went to my first show in Sacramento with my boyfriend, Veg, who was a well-traveled Deadhead. I traded the shirt off my back for an amazing mandala tie-dye another vendor was wearing. We bought a bus and hit the road to follow the summer tour and sell t-shirts that he had designed. We spent the next few tours traveling back and forth across [the] country selling shirts, dancing and seeing the country. It's one of the choices I'm most thankful I made as a young person. We were on tour in '90 when Brent [Mydland] died and when [Bruce] Hornsby stepped in. Experienced Warren Haynes play after Jerry left this plane. I celebrated my divorce by going to see the Dead in Vegas three years ago. While I often go to a Dark Star Orchestra show in search of the old magic, and it takes me to a deeply sweet and serene place, [it's] not [the] same as the bond that was made and fortified by the over 100 shows I had experienced with the founding band members. "Stella Blue" (my bus) and I hit the road and I feel free now, just as I did 35 years ago. — Stacey Shephard, Seal Beach, Calif.

In 2010 I moved to Fairbanks, Ark. to be closer to my older brother Carl. Carl loved the Grateful Dead and I didn't get it. We listened to a local three-hour broadcast of live Grateful Dead on KSUA every Sunday afternoon called Dead Session, and I still didn't get it. A year or two later we went to a small Alaskan music festival called the Anderson Bluegrass Festival and a local band named Sport 'n Woodies closed one evening with a long set of Grateful Dead cover songs. They played "Eyes of the World" that night and I suddenly got it. I'll never forget the carefree sense of joy and kindness that I felt among the crowd that night, young and old. Years later my brother Carl passed away at a young age and the music of the Dead took on new meaning. My brother Carl was a very kind man and I hear that quality of kindness sincerely in the music of the Dead. For that now I am grateful. — Marshall Anderson, White Rock, N.M.

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