Public Radio Music Day: Carter Sampson & Kyle Reid carry the 'Torch' again in 2026

Today is Public Radio Music Day, an annual celebration of the unique role public radio stations play in supporting local musicians and preserving the culture, creativity, and artistry that helps to define our communities.

At KGOU, that mission is central to what we do. Each week, we have the privilege of sharing the work of remarkable artists from across central Oklahoma and beyond, helping connect audiences with the voices and talent that make our region distinctive. And with so many gifted musicians within our broadcast area, it is a commitment that continues year-round.

Last year, Public Radio Music Day brought a special collaboration from two of Oklahoma’s most respected singer-songwriters, Carter Sampson and Kyle Reid. In a performance that surprised even longtime fans, the pair explored a jazz-inspired side of their musical artistry while reflecting on the creative possibilities that come from stepping beyond familiar boundaries.

One year later, Sampson and Reid sit down with KGOU’s Jim Johnson to discuss the deeper meaning behind that memorable 2025 Public Radio Music Day concert, the lasting impact of the project, and the inspiration it continues to provide. The conversation culminates with another special moment: the world broadcast premiere of music from the pair's current Jazz-centered recording project dubbed "Torch."

Join us as we celebrate Public Radio Music Day by spotlighting two resident artists whose shared passion, and creative spirit remind us why Oklahoma’s music community is so extraordinary.

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KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.