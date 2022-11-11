Scissortail Park seeking hub cap donations to create custom holiday tree

Scissortail Park is asking the community to donate spare hub caps to the park for a 'Hub Cap Holiday Tree'.

To honor the park’s connection with the section of Oklahoma City formerly known as “Hub Cap Alley,” management is working with OKC artist, Gabriel Friedman, to create the holiday tree constructed from hub caps.

Approximately 100 to 150 new or used hub caps are needed to create this custom piece of art for the holidays.

“Whenever we can, we at Scissortail Park like to try and approach creating something unique with a sense of place for special occasions,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “We thought a Hub Cap Holiday Tree captures the history of Robinson Avenue as the longtime ‘Hub Cap Alley’ while offering up a fun twist on the traditional-type holiday tree that is in our Upper Park.”

Donations will be accepted at Scissortail Park through Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A collection bin is located on the west side of Union Station near the Scissortail Park Ranger Station. Donations can be dropped off from 7 a.m. until 11p.m. daily.

