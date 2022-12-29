Free guided hikes at Oklahoma State Parks to kick off the new year

Oklahoma State Parks is kicking off the new year with guided hikes and free parking.

On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at 16 state parks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you.”

First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.

Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options like horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.

The hikes will be held at the following parks:

Boiling Springs State Park (Woodward) – Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Roman Nose State Park (Watonga) – Jan. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrowhead State Park (Canadian) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Lake Eufaula State Park (Checotah) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Natural Falls State Park (West Siloam Springs) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Osage Hills State Park (Pawhuska) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Sequoyah State Park (Hulbert) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tenkiller State Park (Vian) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Beavers Bend State Park (Broken Bow) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lake Wister State Park (Wister) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

McGee Creek State Park (Atoka) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Robbers Cave State Park (Wilburton) – Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.

Talimena State Park (Talihina) – Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.

Lake Murray State Park (Ardmore) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lake Texoma State Park (Kingston) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Foss State Park (Foss) – Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Quartz Mountain State Park (Lone Wolf) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lake Thunderbird State Park (Norman) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Separate guided hikes will be held at Fort Cobb State Park and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.

Click here to learn more about First Day Hikes at Oklahoma State Parks.

