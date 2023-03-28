'Killers of the Flower Moon' set and filmed in Oklahoma, to be released in October

The highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon has a release date.

The film will be coming to the big screen in October.

The announcement was reported first by Osage News, the independent publication that covers the Osage Nation.

Apple Original Films says the movie will have a limited theatrical release in partnership with Paramount Pictures worldwide on Oct. 6, before being widely released on Oct. 20, then streaming later on Apple TV+.

The film directed by Martin Scorsese is based on David Grann's bestselling book about a series of brutal murders committed against Osages that came to be known as the reign of terror.

The movie has some serious star power, including Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. It was mostly filmed within the Osage Nation reservation communities of Pawhuska, Fairfax and Ralston.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.