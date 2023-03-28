© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-11a.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

'Killers of the Flower Moon' set and filmed in Oklahoma, to be released in October

KGOU | By Allison Herrera,
OPMX
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
032730-killers-flower-moon-released-theatrically-big-image.jpg
Apple
/
A promotional photo from Killers of the Flower Moon shows actress Lily Gladstone with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was largely shot in Oklahoma.

The highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon has a release date.

The film will be coming to the big screen in October.

The announcement was reported first by Osage News, the independent publication that covers the Osage Nation.

Apple Original Films says the movie will have a limited theatrical release in partnership with Paramount Pictures worldwide on Oct. 6, before being widely released on Oct. 20, then streaming later on Apple TV+.

The film directed by Martin Scorsese is based on David Grann's bestselling book about a series of brutal murders committed against Osages that came to be known as the reign of terror.

The movie has some serious star power, including Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. It was mostly filmed within the Osage Nation reservation communities of Pawhuska, Fairfax and Ralston.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Tags
Arts and Entertainment Osage NationOsage NewsNative FilmfilmIndigenous Peoples
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.