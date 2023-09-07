Team Norman unveils $1 billion entertainment district

A coalition of Norman’s economic leaders called “Team Norman” announced plans for a $1 billion entertainment district on Wednesday.

Plans for a new development at Rock Creek Rd. and 24th Ave. Northwest include shops, restaurants, and a multi-purpose performance venue designed to host a variety of events from concerts to OU basketball games and gymnastics competitions.

The development will also include a dense and walkable area for single and multi-family housing.

Proposed Norman development area outlined.

The coalition expects 80% of the $1 billion cost to be covered by private investments with the remaining 20% coming from public sources, though no money is to be taken from city or county general funds.

Team Norman includes the Norman Economic Development Coalition, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the University of Oklahoma, and the city and county governments.

