© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

Team Norman unveils $1 billion entertainment district

KGOU | By Hannah France,
Nyk Daniels
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT
Proposed area for Norman's entertainment district.
Google Maps
/
Streetview
Proposed area for Norman's entertainment district.

A coalition of Norman’s economic leaders called “Team Norman” announced plans for a $1 billion entertainment district on Wednesday.

Plans for a new development at Rock Creek Rd. and 24th Ave. Northwest include shops, restaurants, and a multi-purpose performance venue designed to host a variety of events from concerts to OU basketball games and gymnastics competitions.

The development will also include a dense and walkable area for single and multi-family housing.

Proposed Norman development area outlined.

The coalition expects 80% of the $1 billion cost to be covered by private investments with the remaining 20% coming from public sources, though no money is to be taken from city or county general funds.

Team Norman includes the Norman Economic Development Coalition, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the University of Oklahoma, and the city and county governments.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Arts and Entertainment
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.