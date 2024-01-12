3 Oklahoma sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places

Three sites in Northern Oklahoma have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to a joint statement from the Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office.

The John and Hazel Adams House in Vinita was designed by notable architect Bruce Goff and constructed in 1961. The house has grey limestone, concrete walls and recessed triangular windows. Goff is known for his often eclectic tastes in design and has other works throughout the state.

One of the other new sites is outside of Jay, Oklahoma in Delaware County — the Delaware School, District No. 64. The Oklahoma Historical Society said in their announcement that the school is an “excellent example of a rural school house built of local limestone.”

The school was constructed in 1930 by a local builder and five years later acquired an addition with support from the Federal Emergency Relief Administration. Students last attended school in the building in 1963 when the district was consolidated into a neighboring, larger district.

The third new historic place is located in Ponca City. The site is known as the Dr. William A.T. and Lillian Robertson House. The home was built in 1907 and is a “significant example of the Dutch Colonial Revival style” according to OHS. The town led an effort to build similar residences there during the early years of the state’s oil boom.

By receiving the designation, the sites now have more recognition and some protections. Being named as a historic site puts the places on what is considered the nation’s official list of properties “significant to our past.”

