© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
Ryan LaCroixOPMX
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:32 AM CDT
Toby Keith
Toby Keith

Toby Keith will be posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Association announced on Monday.

The 2024 class also includes country singer John Anderson and pop, rock and county guitarist James Burton.

Keith, who was born in Clinton, raised in Moore and lived most of his adult life in Norman, died last month after a battle with stomach cancer.

The singer-songwriter's career spanned more than four decades, from local honky-tonk bar gigs with his band Easy Money to stadiums across the country.

He sold more than 40 million albums and charted 20 number-one country hits, including "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Keith is the 16th inductee to have been (or have a member of the band) born in Oklahoma or spend a significant part of their career in Oklahoma.

That list includes:

  • 1968 - Bob Wills (Tulsa)
  • 1969 - Gene Autry (Ravia)
  • 1977 - Merle Travis (Tahlequah)
  • 1980 - Sons of the Pioneers (Tim Spencer of Picher)
  • 1984 - Floyd Tillman (Ryan)
  • 1989 - Hank Thompson (Oklahoma City)
  • 1995 - Roger Miller (Erick)
  • 1999 - Johnny Bond (Enville)
  • 1999 - Conway Twitty (Oklahoma City, Norman)
  • 2007 - Vince Gill (Oklahoma City)
  • 2009 - Roy Clark (Tulsa)
  • 2011 - Reba McEntire (Chockie)
  • 2011 - Jean Shepard (Pauls Valley)
  • 2012 - Garth Brooks (Yukon)
  • 2019 - Brooks & Dunn (Tulsa)
  • 2024 - Toby Keith (Clinton, Moore, Norman)

The Country Music Association will induct the new class during its Medallion Ceremony this fall.

-
This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Arts and Entertainment
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix joined KOSU’s staff in 2013. He hosts All Things Considered, Oklahoma Rock Show, Oklahoma Rock Show: Rewind, and Oklahoma Music Minute.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.