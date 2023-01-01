Robby Korth 1
Robby Korth reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education reporting.
He grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. While there, he co-created the podcast Septic, spending a year reporting on the story of a missing five-year-old boy, the discovery of his body in a septic tank a few days after his disappearance, and the subsequent court trial of his mother. Although the story was of particular interest to residents in Virginia, the podcast gained a larger audience and was named as a New and Noteworthy podcast by Apple Podcasts.
-
Jake Merrick won the Senate seat once held by Stephanie Bice and several newcomers won city council posts in Oklahoma City, Norman Stillwater and Broken...
-
For-profit virtual charter schools have been dogged by complaints of low student performance, fraud and waste. Still, many are seeing a pandemic-induced enrollment surge.
-
Updated 12:37 a.m. A record number of Oklahomans voted this year. More than 1.5 million Oklahomans cast ballots during the 2020 general election,...