Oklahoma State Park restaurants to close once again

After just two years, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced that it is suspending the operations of The Lookout Kitchen locations in state parks.

In a news release , state officials accuse the restaurant's operator of "repeated failures to make outstanding payments and fulfill other contractual obligations to the State."

A letter from the tourism department's legal counsel to the operator, RPW Enterprises LLC, outlines several failures to comply with state requirements, including $254,943 owed to the state as a percentage of receipts, and requests financial documents to illustrate the money made in 2025.

The state says it has not received an adequate response from Lookout and was forced to close the state park restaurants as a result.

Tourism officials say they're working to provide alternative food service options, such as grab-and-go sandwiches, snacks and drinks, as well as food trucks at impacted parks.

The restaurants were at the following state park facilities:



Lake Murray State Park – Ardmore

Quartz Mountain State Park – Lone Wolf

Robbers Cave State Park – Wilburton

Roman Nose State Park – Watonga

Sequoyah State Park – Hulbert

Beavers Bend State Park – Broken Bow