Thunder fans celebrate Oklahoma City's first-ever major professional sports league title

Cip Alvarez isn't expecting his employees to be at work Monday.

Just like himself, he expected them to be celebrating the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA championship. The team's 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals is a big deal. As Oklahoma City's only Big Four sports franchise, this is the city's first-ever major championship in a professional sport.

"We're breaking through the boundaries of what people would call a small city," said Alvarez, a local painting contractor. "And we're ready. Very proud to be an Oklahoman. Very proud that they entrusted us with the team and that we've come this far."

There was a jubilant, if not chaotic, scene outside the Paycom Center and Scissortail Park following the game. People jumped into the Bricktown Canals, traffic was stopped, and fireworks were seen across the city. There was also one report of a shooting.

People spilled out of the arena and downtown bars, as car horns beeped at the pedestrians celebrating the historic win. The excitement looked different for each Thunder fan.

Patrick Cahill traveled with two of his friends from Ireland to watch the young team clinch the title.

"We are diehard fans," Cahill said. "We traveled this long, and we want OKC to win. We'll be dancing jigs and reels on the streets of Oklahoma this evening."

Sarah Liese / KOSU / KOSU Patrick Cahill, Brian O'Donnell and Ryin O'Donnell (left to right) traveled from Ireland to Oklahoma City to witness the historic final game of the 2025 NBA championship.

Jake Landrum came from Tulsa to watch the game at Social Capital, a bar near Scissortail Park downtown.

"I mean, this is what every NBA fan dreams about, a game seven getting it to win in your own city," Landrum said. "Not many fans get to experience that, so I'm just blessed that we're even in this position."

Championship parade coming Tuesday

The city will have plenty to celebrate this week. OKC Mayor David Holt took to social media to invite residents and Thunder fans to a championship parade on Tuesday.

"The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city's history," Mayor David Holt said in a statement. "It is a celebration of our team's historic accomplishment and our city's renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited."

Oklahoma City officials announced the parade will start at 10:30 am Tuesday, with a route that starts at the intersection of 10th Street and Harvey Avenue and snakes through downtown to Scissortail Park.

The city anticipates 500,000 people or more at the event. Attendees should prepare for big crowds, long walks and hot conditions.

"We encourage parade attendees to make a plan for the day," City Manager Craig Freeman said in a statement. "Have at least one or two backup options for parking and arriving safely at the event. You may need to walk long distances to and from the parade route."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.