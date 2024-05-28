Sarah Liese
Liese is Diné and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She is passionate about heart-centered storytelling and works as an Indigenous Affairs reporter at KOSU. She joined the station in April 2024.
-
Ojibwe costume designer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' sues Apple Studios following racial discrimination complaintOn the heels of a previous dispute over racial discrimination, Kristi Marie Hoffman says she is not receiving proper recognition for her work as First Assistant Costume Designer on Killers of the Flower Moon.