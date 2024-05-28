© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
Portraits with Sarah Liese in Athens, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Sarah Liese

Liese is Diné and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She is passionate about heart-centered storytelling and works as an Indigenous Affairs reporter at KOSU. She joined the station in April 2024.