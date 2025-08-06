Northeastern State University celebrates new optometry facility supporting rural, tribal communities

Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University is celebrating its new $40 million facility, which spans 78,000 square feet. The three-story building is opening just in time for the start of the fall semester and features a modern design with an eye exam on the exterior.

It's a facility that the Cherokee Nation was proud to back.

"The $5 million investment the Cherokee Nation contributed to NSU's new College of Optometry is one of the most impactful contributions we've ever made in health care education," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "It supports hundreds of future optometrists and gives them hands-on training experience through the Cherokee Nation Health Services, where more than 40,000 annual patient encounters transpire."

The shared idea between NSU and Cherokee Nation leaders to provide high-quality eye care to tribal citizens came to fruition in 1979 with the opening of the Oklahoma College of Optometry. Now, 46 years later, the college boasts that it is one of 25 optometric colleges in the nation and the only one with a specific focus on supporting rural and tribal communities.

"NSUOCO is truly a special place," Dr. Nate Lighthizer, dean of the College of Optometry, said in a statement. "With expanded space and cutting-edge technology, we're not only increasing access—we're introducing new services, including a refractive surgery clinic, more contact lens and primary care clinics, and a new aesthetics clinic. This building reflects our deep commitment to growing and serving the people of Oklahoma."

The new facility is in Tahlequah at 870 East Crafton Street near NSU's RiverHawks softball park.

