Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU.
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Children under 17 account for a large share of Oklahoma's total federal food assistance enrollment. As federal food benefit policies change, more than 49,000 kids have lost the benefit since last summer.
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Oklahoma ranchers are dealing with a problem out of the Old West: cattle rustling. As the value of cattle remains high, people stealing livestock is becoming a greater concern in the state.
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Oklahoma is getting federal funding for projects to reduce feral hog and eastern redcedar populations. The projects total more than $3 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
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Oklahomans will vote in dozens of national, statewide and local races – and decide on two state questions – this midterm election. Here is a preview of key items on the Nov. 3 ballot.
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Yukon residents could vote to keep or remove their mayor from office in the mid-term election. The city's current mayor faces a recall election after drawing heavy backlash from residents over a data center project.
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Oklahoma medical marijuana packaging will soon look different. State leaders say the changes will make medical cannabis less appealing to children.
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As marijuana grow operations close, Oklahoma departments are cleaning up abandoned properties.
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Diesel costs are high and Oklahoma officials are trying to cushion the price punch through softening rules around off-road diesel. How soft is this cushion?
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In a 5-4 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court declared an initiative petition that would have phased out certain property taxes is unconstitutional.
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Oklahoma wildlife officials have confirmed another case of Chronic Wasting Disease in the state. It's the sixth confirmed case in an Oklahoma deer since the first case was found in June 2023.