Bird flu detected in Eastern Oklahoma backyard flock

The state's first case of bird flu for 2026 has been detected in an eastern Oklahoma backyard flock.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was found in a small backyard flock of 43 chickens in Wagoner County. Because the illness is contagious among and fatal to domestic birds, the chickens culled to prevent the spread.

On social media, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry officials announced the detection and said sick domestic birds should be quickly reported to the agency.

The illness can spread through bird droppings and contaminated water.

Although the bird flu is a year-round concern for backyard or commercial flocks, cases usually kick up as wild waterfowl migrate. In the past few weeks, there have been more detections across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To protect domestic birds, state agriculture officials are encouraging flock owners to take precautions including preventing exposure to wild birds and areas where they've recently visited.

The HPAI strain of bird flu has made headlines in the past couple of years for infecting other species, including mammals like dairy cows.

It's been a problem among U.S. commercial and backyard flocks since about 2022. Millions of birds have died because of the flu and last year, a surge in cases played a big role in egg prices .

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.