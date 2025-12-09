Oklahoma Policy Institute: ACA expirations will hit rural residents harder than urban

More than 300,000 Oklahomans rely on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace for health insurance, and the vast majority of them receive advanced premium tax credits, according to KFF.

Oklahoma Policy Institute researchers say nearly everyone buying insurance through the marketplace will be affected if enhanced tax credits are not extended . Kati Malicoate, who works in communications with the institution, said the state's rural residents will be hardest hit.

"In certain areas, for example, Texas County, they could see increases of up to $1,000 per month, and over 100,000 rural Oklahomans use the marketplace, which makes this a huge issue," Malicoate said.

Malicoate said there are existing health access disparities in rural areas, making it harder for people to get care, and the higher cost adds another layer.

There's less access to transportation, reliable internet and fewer insurance providers. She said many of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing, and uncompensated care costs make things worse.

"So as people lose their health insurance, whether from the enhanced premium tax credits expiring or the recent cuts to Medicaid and work requirements, we are going to see hospitals have people come in who cannot pay their bills," Malicoate said. "They have to absorb those costs."

She said this would also affect people outside the marketplace because it could lead to higher prices across the board, and some rural hospitals could close. For marketplace enrollees, Malicoate said to prepare and there are tools to help estimate premiums without the enhanced premium tax credits.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a proposal to extend the tax credits, but NPR reports it might not have enough votes to advance.

"So even if someone thinks, 'Well, I'm not on the marketplace, it's not going to affect me,' it's absolutely going to trickle down," Malicoate said. "I also think people need to keep in mind that this is not hopeless, and that you are able to contact your lawmaker and urge them to vote yes on this."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.