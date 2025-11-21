The FFA's new National president is Oklahoma's ninth

Trey Myers did not have a traditional start in FFA at the Perkins-Tryon Chapter.

He jumped into the youth development organization to get out of some science classes, while also showing livestock.

"Back where I'm from in Perkins, we have like 17 acres and I like to call it the Myers' Fun Farm," Myers said. "So for a little bit we had chickens, we had pygmy goats, but nothing on the production side of things, just kind of a hobby farm and had some fun animals here and there."

But his interest peaked during the FFA alumni camp. The three days at camp changed Myers' FFA path, and he said, his life.

At the camp, he saw how strangers became friends in a matter of days, and he wants to focus on that connection while in office, not only for FFA members but also for stakeholder conversations and people he meets in passing.

"I guess what's driven me to lead, especially in this organization, is we live in the most connected yet disconnected society ever to exist in human history," Meyers said. "And the FFA, for me, provided an opportunity to connect with other students and other people all across the country in a way that most organizations can't."

He is the ninth FFA president from Oklahoma, and Scott Nemecek, the state's FFA adviser, said that's more than any other state in the nation.

"We do have a strong tradition of having national officers," Nemececk said. "We have a very strong state in terms of FFA participation and lots of members across our state that are active and involved."

Nemecek credits the ag teachers doing the work, the long history of Oklahoma FFA and the study system supporting student activities as the driving force behind the state's membership.

Nemecek said people involved in the state chapter are excited to see Myers in his role and his impact on different places.

For Myers, he's looking forward to visiting Japan to meet with FFA's sister organization, Future Farmers of Japan, but he's most eager for smaller, meaningful interactions with members.

"I'm really, really excited to have those little moments with other people and just appreciate what life has to offer," Myers said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.