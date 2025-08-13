Moore voters approve charter amendments, Mid-America Technology Center bond issue soundly rejected

A full list of results can be found at the Oklahoma Election Board's website.

Some of the highlights are below:

Voters living in Mid-America Technology Center reject millage increase

Voters in the Mid-America Technology Center district in south-central Oklahoma soundly rejected a property tax rate increase for enrollment at the Mid-America Technology Center. More than 75% of ballots cast were against the issue.

MATC Superintendent Mike Eubank wrote on Facebook that the tax rate has sat at one-thousandth of a dollar since 1997 and that the proposed increase would amount to $60 per year for the average taxpayer.

Those funds would have been used for repairing and remodeling existing facilities. The center's website says the increase would also have been used to build a new campus in the northern area of the district around Blanchard. That campus would add 700 seats.

Voters registered in the center's 18 sending school districts were considering the proposal. Those districts include McClain and Garvin counties, along with parts of Cleveland, Grady, Murray, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Stephens Counties.

Moore city charter will change

Moore voters were considering seven different propositions. They approved six and rejected one.

The rejected proposition would have eliminated the city's personnel board. The board was established to handle disputes regarding termination, demotion or other changes in status for city employees.

In his over 11 years on the city council, current mayor Mark Hamm said the personnel board has never been active. City employees have other avenues to address their concerns, he said, like the city's human resources department.

The other propositions include an increase in elected officials' monthly stipends, job duty tweaks for municipal employees and other changes to the city's charter.

Voters also gave the green light to an increase in the city's hotel room tax rate from 5% to 8%.

Other elections

In Minco, voters decided to keep their power to elect rather than appoint a street commissioner for the city. The position is responsible for overseeing the maintenance of city streets and other public infrastructure. City leaders had argued it should be appointed to ensure the position had professional qualifications in place.

Voters living within the Coleman Public Schools district rejected a $1.4 million bond to renovate its cafeteria and construct an addition with a media center and safe room for the southern Oklahoma district.

The bond valuation was the maximum allowed for the district, but district leaders estimated the project would have cost more.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.