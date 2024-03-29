Mallory Eagle’s ‘The Neon Waltz’ takes flight

Mallory Eagle is a name befitting a country music legend… and with the release of her sophomore album “The Neon Waltz,” the Oklahoma artist is keeping to such promise.

Self-produced and pieced together (mostly) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the album reflects the highs and lows of both that tumultuous period, and her time residing in Nashville, TN.

“I felt very guided and divinely led by the time I got there, because it is not usually the case that you move to Nashville… and two months later you’re touring with a band, already,” says Eagle. “That was an amazing thing, and then you know, getting more into the community out in Nashville… I just was out every single night. I’m still tired, even thinking about it!”

“It was a really magical time when I moved there, too. There was this bridge that started forming between the bluegrass community there, and the East Nashville ‘trad honkytonk’ scene,” states Eagle. “I ended up hosting a ton of pickin’ parties and jams at my house, and the community I fell into has been so supportive, and so loving.”

Eagle’s stay in Nashville ended (as was the case for many) with the arrival of COVID-19, but her commitment to the music and dreams that called her to Music City USA remained.

“That’s when the record became, like… I call it a Franken-record, because there’s all of these different studios and different places and pieces that I had to form to even make it possible,” says Eagle. “It had a life of its own, and it taught me so much about slow creation and intentionality.”

As for how she settled on the name for the final product of her and her expanded musical network’s labors…

“I kind of felt like ‘The Neon Waltz’ set the tone for the journey – how the record was built, the story, how the songs got chosen to be on it, you know,” Eagle explains. “I just felt it was my own personal waltz and journey through Nashville to Oklahoma, and the emotions and feelings of what its like livin’ the honkytonk life.”

This Friday, March 29th marks the official release of “The Neon Waltz”, and culminates for her and her fans with a live showcase at Beer City Music Hall in OKC.

__________________________

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.