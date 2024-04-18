Tulsa, Cherokee Nation nominated for global film & TV awards

Tulsa's and the Cherokee Nation's film offices have been nominated by the Global Production Awards (GPAs) in a total of four categories, with Cherokee Film shortlisted for three.

"We were going to be excited to be shortlisted for any [category]," said Jennifer Loren, Cherokee Film's senior director, "but to be shortlisted for three? We were floored. We were kind of in shock, honestly."

Those nominations are:

“Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” for the Community Impact Award

Cherokee Film for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Cherokee Film Commission for the Film Commission Award

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture has been nominated for the "City of Film" award.

Cherokee Film has been nominated alongside major production studios like Universal, Warner Brothers and the BBC.

“We’re honored to be seen as a global player," Loren, who is also the host and executive producer for "Osiyo," said. "I think we’re ready to take space at this level.”

Loren also said she hopes the global attention will bring more interest to filming within the Cherokee Nation and the rest of Oklahoma.

The GPAs were created by a number of international film organizations. The awards ceremony will be held May 20 in Cannes, France to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.