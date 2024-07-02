Independence Day celebrations taking place across Oklahoma

Below is a list of Independence Day celebrations taking place across the KGOU listening area through July 4.

Blanchard’s Independence Celebration

July 2

Hwy 62 & NE 10th St., Blanchard, OK

6-10 p.m.

Kickapoo Casino's Fireworks Show

July 2

Kickapoo Casino, 38900 W MacArthur Shawnee, OK

9:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Oklahoma City's Red, White and Boom

July 3

Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th St., Oklahoma City, OK

Concert begins at 8:30 p.m.

Pocasset Fireworks Spectacular

July 3

SaltCreek Casio, 1600 US-81, Pocasset, OK

5-10 p.m.

Firelake Casino Fireworks Show

July 3

Firelake Casino, 41207 Hardesty Rd., Shawnee, OK

Freedom Fest

July 3-4

Yukon City Park & Chisholm Trail Park, 2200 S Holly Ave, Yukon, OK

Midwest City's Tribute to Liberty

July 4

Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, 8700 E Reno, Midwest City

6-10:30 p.m.

A Celebration in the Heartland

July 4

Buck Thomas Park, 1903 NE 12th St, Moore, OK

2-10 p.m.

Edmond's Liberty Fest

Daily events through July 4

Citywide

Fireworks July 4 at 9:30 p.m. E. C. Hafer Park,1034 S. Bryant, Edmond, OK

Norman Fourth Fest

July 4

Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK

5-10:30 p.m. KGOU will simulcast the audio soundtrack to the fireworks display beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Thunderbird Casino Concert and Fireworks

July 4

Thunderbird Casino, 15700 OK-9, Norman, OK

2:30-11 p.m.

Kingfisher Independence Day Celebration

July 4

Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, 300 S 13th St., Kingfisher, OK

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Ada Fireworks at Wintersmith Park

July 4

Wintersmith Park, 1501 Wintersmith Dr, Ada, OK

Fireworks begin at dusk

Chickasha Fireworks at Shannon Springs Park

July 4

Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S. 9th St, Chickasha, OK

Fireworks begin at dusk

Home of the Brave Fest

July 4

Crystal Beach Park, 105 Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Events begin at 4 p.m.

Elk City's Fireworks Display

July 4

Ackley Park, 417 Ackley Park Road, Elk City, OK

Fireworks begin at dusk