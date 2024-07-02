Independence Day celebrations taking place across Oklahoma
Below is a list of Independence Day celebrations taking place across the KGOU listening area through July 4.
Blanchard’s Independence Celebration
July 2
Hwy 62 & NE 10th St., Blanchard, OK
6-10 p.m.
Kickapoo Casino's Fireworks Show
July 2
Kickapoo Casino, 38900 W MacArthur Shawnee, OK
9:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Oklahoma City's Red, White and Boom
July 3
Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7th St., Oklahoma City, OK
Concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Pocasset Fireworks Spectacular
July 3
SaltCreek Casio, 1600 US-81, Pocasset, OK
5-10 p.m.
Firelake Casino Fireworks Show
July 3
Firelake Casino, 41207 Hardesty Rd., Shawnee, OK
Freedom Fest
July 3-4
Yukon City Park & Chisholm Trail Park, 2200 S Holly Ave, Yukon, OK
Midwest City's Tribute to Liberty
July 4
Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, 8700 E Reno, Midwest City
6-10:30 p.m.
A Celebration in the Heartland
July 4
Buck Thomas Park, 1903 NE 12th St, Moore, OK
2-10 p.m.
Edmond's Liberty Fest
Daily events through July 4
Citywide
Fireworks July 4 at 9:30 p.m. E. C. Hafer Park,1034 S. Bryant, Edmond, OK
Norman Fourth Fest
July 4
Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK
5-10:30 p.m. KGOU will simulcast the audio soundtrack to the fireworks display beginning at 9:45 p.m.
Thunderbird Casino Concert and Fireworks
July 4
Thunderbird Casino, 15700 OK-9, Norman, OK
2:30-11 p.m.
Kingfisher Independence Day Celebration
July 4
Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, 300 S 13th St., Kingfisher, OK
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Ada Fireworks at Wintersmith Park
July 4
Wintersmith Park, 1501 Wintersmith Dr, Ada, OK
Fireworks begin at dusk
Chickasha Fireworks at Shannon Springs Park
July 4
Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S. 9th St, Chickasha, OK
Fireworks begin at dusk
Home of the Brave Fest
July 4
Crystal Beach Park, 105 Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK
Events begin at 4 p.m.
Elk City's Fireworks Display
July 4
Ackley Park, 417 Ackley Park Road, Elk City, OK
Fireworks begin at dusk