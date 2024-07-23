Shot-in-Oklahoma film 'Twisters' has whirlwind opening weekend

Twisters, a remake and sequel of the 1996 film Twister, beat forecasts with the third-best opening weekend of the year. Its first three days in theaters drew in about $80 million, only behind Dune: Part Two and Inside Out 2.

The Regal Warren theater in Moore is the highest grossing theater so far. That theater was badly damaged in a 2013 EF5 tornado.

The film was shot in Oklahoma City, and in several smaller towns including Cashion, Chickasha, El Reno, Okarche & Spencer.

Twisters main character Kate Cooper works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. The real administration consulted on Twisters and has plenty of advice for the public.

For example, unlike in the film, NOAA scientists said people should never seek shelter from tornadoes under overpasses. Instead, stay buckled in the car or lay down in a low area below the level of the road.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.